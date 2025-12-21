NBC Sitcom Star Reportedly Proposes to Girlfriend

Josh Lawson is engaged. The Herald Sun reports that the Aussie-born actor has proposed to his girlfriend, former talent manager Sharyn Hart.

Lawson,who stars on NBC’s St. Denis Medical, recently asked for Hart’s hand in marriage. The couple live in Sydney, Australia.

This isn’t the first chance at love for the couple. They dated previously before rekindling their romance a few years ago, per the report.

Lawson has credits in Mortal Kombat, Home And Away, Sea Patrol, Blue Heelers, and Thank God You’re Here. He has also been nominated for an Oscar for a short film, The Eleven O’Clock. Lawson wrote and starred in the Oscar-nominated film. The 13-minute short is a comedy, which documents a psychiatrist’s newest patient who believes he is also a psychiatrist, and their session together spirals out of control as they chat.

In St. Denis Medical, Lawson stars as Dr. Bruce in the NBC mockumentary sitcom. The series chronicles the lives of a quirky staff at a struggling Oregon hospital. Dr. Bruce is confident but somewhat oblivious. Viewers love his comedic timing in his interactions with the other characters on the show.

Lawson previously dated actress Rachael Taylor. They met during the filming of the rom-com Any Questions for Ben? in 2010.

Hart was once linked to AFL legend Jimmy Bartel. She later denied they were romantically involved amid his split from his wife, Nadia. Then a producer at Network Ten’s The Project, Hart told Daily Mail the allegations about their relationship were “factually incorrect.”

Lawson’s relocation back to his native country is relatively new after living in Los Angeles for more than a decade. In a recent interview, he spoke about his excitement being back in Australia.

“I think after being away for so long and coming back, I was like, ‘That is what I needed: to get out and explore’,’’ he said, per the report. “I did what I needed to do in Hollywood, but now I am old enough that I just want to be in Australia, and to be able to order a flat white — it just felt like home, finally.”