‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Re-Files for Divorce After Domestic Violence Arrest

Naya Rivera has once again filed for divorce from actor Ryan Dorsey. The request was made in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday according to The Blast. Rivera cited irreconcilable differences with her husband.

Rivera was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery on November 25th. Dorsey claimed she struck him on the head while the couple was out for a walk with their son. In the new divorce papers, Rivera lists their official date of separation as November 24th.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rivera is requesting joint legal and physical custody of Josey Hollis Dorsey, the couple’s 2-year-old child. She also asked the judge to block either of them from requesting spousal support payments from the other.

Back in November of 2016, River filed for divorce from Dorsey after over two years of marriage. She dismissed that filing only a few weeks ago in October, announcing that she and Dorsey had reconciled all their issues. The two wanted to make their relationship work for the sake of their son, insiders said.

Still, after Rivera’s arrest, even her friends and family were worried about her. Sources told reporters that this wasn’t the first instance of violence in their tumultuous relationship — though it wasn’t specified on what side other violent acts might have been committed.

Ryan Dorsey has yet to comment on the new divorce filings. In fact, his social media has been silent ever since Rivera’s arrest. His last tweet was a plea for privacy in this trying time for his family.