Who Is Nate Bargatze's Wife? Meet Laura Baines

Nate Bargatze has been a rising star in comedy for the last few years, and this year saw him achieve a major accomplishment, hosting Saturday Night Live. While fans are getting to see more of Bargatze these days, the notoriety comes with an increased spotlight on the people in his life, such as his dad — comic magician Stephen Bargatze — and his daughter, who has appeared in a few of his comedy specials. Fans are also wanting to know more about Bargatze's wife, Laura Baines, whom he frequently brings up in his jokes.

Who is Laura Baines?

While not much is known about her early life, PEOPLE reports that, in 2005, Baines graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Her first job after graduation was in the marketing department for the Applebee's restaurant chain. Baines continued to work in marketing when she and Bargatze first moved to New York City, but eventually got into corporate event planning. These days, she serves as a producer on Bargatze's Nateland podcast, and is a talent manager for Bargatze Enterprises.

How They Met

Bargatze and Baines first met when they both worked at Applebee's. Recalling their early romance in his 2020 Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, Bargatze joked, "Someone asked [Laura] recently ... did you ever imagine when you started dating that your lives would become all that it's become?" He continued, "She said, 'When I met him, he was a host and I didn't think he was smart enough to be a server. So, yeah – we've got a little bit farther than I expected.'"

Marriage and Family

In 2005, Bargatze asked Baines to marry him, sharing on The Nateland Podcast that at the time he was pursuing comedy in New York and Baines was living and working in Tennessee. One day, while she was visiting, he popped the question to her on a carriage ride through Central Park. "I was completely shocked," she said. They said their I Do's on Oct. 13, 2006. Joking about their wedding say in his special The Tennessee Kid, "We got married on Friday the 13th. Got a pretty sweet deal on that. They were wide open. We were like, 'What times are available?' They go, 'Every one of 'em. All 24. You can call us that day if you want.'"

Daughter, Harper Blair

Bargatze and Baines share one child, a daughter named Harper Blair, born in 2012. While he doesn't share too much about Harper, Bargatze has occasionally mentioned her in some of his jokes. IN a cute Youtube video where the father and daughter sat down to watch some of his stand-up bits, he said to her, "You think you're funnier than me." Harper replied, "Way funnier."

Bargatze's Best Jokes About Baines

A popular part of Bargatze's act are his jokes about marriage, which many find hilariously relatable. In one story — which is recounted in the above TikTok clip, he recalls a time when they had to fly to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida from separate places and meet at the airport. When he asked what time she needed to be at the airport, Baines said 12:00 pm. The time was currently 11:30 am. This prompted him to say, "Laura, I don't know if you even know what an airport is." Eventually, he learned that her flight actually didn't leave until 1:00 pm.

Another story popular among fans is one Bargatze told in his Prime Video special, Hello World, released earlier this year. In the bit — also available to watch above — Bargatze shares about how the two of them went golfing once, and Baines left him to tee off alone, causing him to have to play "four holes alone with my driver," because she took the cart and clubs and never came back. When she finally did show up, Bargatze quipped that she "forgot how Earth worked and drove the wrong way for an hour."