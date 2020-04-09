Watch: Naomi Watts Loses It When 3 Appliances Break on Same Day During Quarantine

Self-isolation has started to take its toll on some. Such was the case with Naomi Watts, who posted a rather humorous video to her Instagram account on Tuesday documenting her time in quarantine. Although the post mostly focused on the downside of the actress’s current situation, where three of her household appliances broke within a few hours of each other.

“Quarantine Day # 756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day,” Watts wrote in the caption. The clip itself features the actress in a slow-motion scream. For added effect, the sound of her voice has been replaced with the loud roar of an animal. It also manages to capture how a lot of people are feeling as they self-isolate, despite the recent pep-talk from Gene Simmons.

Right now, roughly 1.5 billion people around the globe are engaged in some kind of self-isolation as a way to help slow the spread of coronavirus, which has currently topped 1.5 million cases worldwide as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., the social distancing guidelines are currently in effect through the month of April. The guidelines encourage people to stay home as much as possible, keep a distance of at least six feet from everyone who’s not in their immediate household. It also now includes wearing face masks whenever out in public.

Along with the disruption to day-to-day life, the entertainment industry has put a huge number of projects on indefinite hiatus. While some shows are still planning on resuming production at some point, others like Love Island and Big Brother have had upcoming seasons pulled from the schedule entirely. It’s an unprecedented situation that will drastically impact the upcoming fall TV slate, with only a handful of new shows slated to premiere in the coming months.

Watts, meanwhile, had been slated to star in an HBO series that would’ve served as a prequel to Game of Thrones. Set thousands of years before the events of the sword-and-sorcery epic (which is currently free to stream), the “successor show” was canceled by HBO back in October. Another series, House of the Dragon, which will be set 300 years prior to GoT and focus on House Lannister, is still in development.