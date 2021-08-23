'Modern Family' Star Gets Engaged to Longtime Love

✖

Eric Stonestreet is celebrating his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer after popping the question to his longtime love. The Modern Family actor, 49, announced the happy news Sunday in his typical comedic fashion, joking that after more than five years of dating the pediatric nurse, her response to his question of marriage was a bit more Hollywood than a simple yes.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" Stonestreet captioned a trio of photos showing off Schweitzer's stunning diamond engagement ring. While the bride-to-be smiled for all three shots, Stonestreet showed off his comedy chops, making faces ranging from nervous to absolutely besotted. The Emmy-winning actor and his soon-to-be wife first met in 2016 at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City and began dating in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet)

Stonestreet's big news was met with enthusiasm from many of his famous friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who commented on Instagram, "YAY!!! We are so happy for you." Angela Kinsey chimed in with a heart emoji, "Awwww congrats!!!" while Zachary Levi added, "Congrats duuuuuuuuuuude!!!" Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown added in, "So awesome. I’ll be there to get the bride ready. And the groom," while Bethenny Frankel simply wrote, "YES."

Stonestreet loves to lovingly troll Schweitzer on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of his then-girlfriend and a dog in May, "Look how cute he I mean she is." In another video from July, he pretends to have trouble focusing the camera on his phone to take a photo of her as she sits awkwardly waiting for the shot. "Never gets old(for me)," he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet)

In 2017, Stonestreet gushed about Schweitzer to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show. "Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage," said DeGeneres. "She's a nurse. That's a good thing for you, because you're a hypochondriac."

"I'm a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person. You can tell, right?" Stonestreet admitted, jokingly yelling to a woman in the audience, "What are you looking at, ma'am? My nurse girlfriend will take care of you." He previously told DeGeneres in 2016 before dating Schweitzer that he was using Bumble to try and find a connection, saying at the time that just because he was on TV, he "shouldn't be eliminated from participating in what's going on in the world."