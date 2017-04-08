Miranda Lambert Thanks Boyfriend Anderson East in Sweetest Instagram

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. 👄💗#bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

They truly are each others’ biggest fans! Miranda Lambert and Anderson East just can’t stop telling each other how great they are.

After East shared how great he thinks his girlfriend is after the 2017 ACM awards, Lambert just couldn’t help but get back at him with some sweet words of her own.

The country songstress shared an adorable photo of the two of them with a heart-melting caption that read, “My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind.”

According to Us Weekly, the relationship is good beyond the social media posts, too.

“Everyone loves them together,” a Lambert source previously told Us Weekly of the pair, who’ve been dating for nearly a year-and-a-half. And Lambert appreciates that she and the “Satisfy Me” singer can roam around near his Nashville home “and nobody bothers them,” says the source. “She could have never done that with Blake. It’s a much calmer, quieter relationship and she’s really happy.”

