Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East are still going strong!

The country singer and East celebrated their second anniversary on Tuesday, with Lambert taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

“‘Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…’ #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast,” she wrote alongside a photo of her kissing East’s cheek.

Fans of the couple might recognize those lyrics because they are from their duet called “Pushin’ Time,” which was featured on Lambert’s 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings.

The two confirmed their relationship in January 2016, just a few months after Lambert’s divorce from Blake Shelton.

They shared the news by posting their first photo together. “The snuggle is real… @andersoneast,” Lambert wrote next to the photo of the duo getting cozy.

A source revealed to E! News at the time, “She wants to get married again and have children soon. That has been an open conversation between her and Anderson. He wants the same.”

In March, a source close to the couple told E! News, “Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way. They are definitely gonna get married. They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all.”

The source continued, “They never argue and just are both understanding with one another. Miranda and Anderson have couple time and during that they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life. Miranda’s friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!”

Happy anniversary to the happy couple!