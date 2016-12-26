Miley Cyrus Shares Sweet Christmas Gift From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth sure know how to get festive.
The adorable couple spent Christmas together this year, and thanks to Cyrus, we have plenty of snaps of the duo’s celebration!
The singer used Instagram to share several photos from the holiday, including an image of a sparkling gift she received from Hemsworth.
“I ❤️ my rainbow moon my dude made fo me,” Cyrus wrote next to a photo of her showing off a crescent moon earring accented with rainbow stones.
In another photo, Cyrus and Hemsworth cuddle with the actor’s rescue dog, Dora.
“Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam!” Cyrus wrote.
The Voice coach also used the day to reflect on what Christmas truly means to her.
“Call me the grinch but “Christmas” always makes me feel deeply sad,” she wrote. “It is filled with so much excessiveness & greed… I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don’t get everything they wished for due to life’s unfair circumstances!”
“My parents always made Christmas about others and I hope you find it in your heart to do the same!”
