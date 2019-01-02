Miley Cyrus Rings in New Year With Liam Hemsworth’s Family After Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth celebrated New Year’s Eve with his side of the family after their surprise wedding.

The newly married couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Dec. 23, spent the holiday with Hemsworth’s family. Both Cyrus and Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, shared photos from the evening.

“Happy 2019 feliz año 2019. @chrishemsworth. #thegirlsgang,” Pataky captioned a series of pics, which showed her New Year’s kiss with her husband along with a photo of herself and Cyrus having a blast posing with their friends in front of a “2019” balloon display.

“I can try & act cool, but this is me FoReVeR #NewYearsFit #FindYouSomeoneWhoCanDoBoth,” the “Younger Now” singer captioned a photo of herself in a piñata onesie Monday night.

Following the secret wedding ceremony with Cyrus’ family, fans speculated that the couple joined Hemsworth’s brothers for a honeymoon getaway in a Montana ski resort, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source recently told the publication that despite the ceremony being planned at the last minute, they could not be happier with their new relationship milestone.

“Marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship. Everyone is always asking them when and now it’s real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous,” a source recently told the outlet of the couple’s decision to tie the knot. “They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding. They truly wanted to keep it a secret.”

“They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching,” the source added. “They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee as they have talked about in the past.”

Rumors of the couple’s secret wedding first surfaced on Dec. 26 after a friend of the family shared photos on Instagram of a party where the couple was seen with “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons behind them.

Cyrus later confirmed the news when she shared a series of photos of the special night, including one where she referenced the day had passed “10 years later…” referring to when the couple met while filming the Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song.

“My partner, I call him my survival partner now,” Cyrus said of Hemsworth during a promotional stop to The Howard Stern Show for her latest single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” “He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible.”