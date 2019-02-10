Miley Cyrus Opens up About ‘Amazing’ Wedding to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opened up about married life Friday night ahead of the MusiCares Person of the Year event in honor of her godmother, county music legend Dolly Parton.

“It seems pretty good,” Cyrus told Extra, less than two months after she and actor Liam Hemsworth tied the knot during the holiday season. “I haven’t stopped working and he has a movie coming out Monday — I am going to the premiere — so we’re both just running around and working harder than ever.”

When asked if people should start referring to her as Miley Hemsworth, Cyrus joked, “Miley is just fine. Just Miley and Dolly — we keep it one name.”

Cyrus’ parents, Trish and Billy Ray Cyrus, called their daughter’s wedding “amazing,” just as Cyrus chimed in of her father, “If he didn’t get so drunk it would have been great — just kidding, he doesn’t drink.”

“It was absolutely amazing,” Trish added.

During a stop at Live With Kelly and Ryan to promote the romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic, Hemsworth confirmed that Cyrus’ legal name is “Miley Ray Hemsworth.” However, he has no problems with her using her maiden name professionally.

“She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great,” Hemsworth said. “That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”

He is still getting used to the idea of calling the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer his wife.

“It’s become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was… I mean, it’s only been a month and a half,” the Hunger Games star said. “But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with ‘wife’ and ‘husband.’”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in Nashville in December, more than eight years after they appeared in The Last Song together. Although they reportedly hoped to get married at Cyrus’ Malibu home before it was damaged in the California wildfires, they settled for a small ceremony at Cyrus’ home in Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville.

“We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big,” Cyrus told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.”

Hemsworth appears in Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra. The film opens on Feb. 13.

Cyrus will perform during the Grammy Awards, which airs live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

Photo credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G’Day USA