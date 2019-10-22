Miley Cyrus Shows off New Tattoo That Fans Think Is a Nod to Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus’ latest tattoo could be a subtle homage to her ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, some fans think. Cyrus and Carter spent just over a month together around the time Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth, and the two are reportedly on good terms even now. On Tuesday, Cyrus showed off a new tattoo that might be a wink at their fling together.

The new tattoo is stamped across the back of Cyrus’ left upper-arm. It is a delicate line drawing of a rose, complete with petals, leaves and thorns. It is unclear if Cyrus intends to get the tattoo colored. This is only the second floral design she has ever had inked on her, and it may be all thanks to Carter.

Back in September, Cyrus and Carter went to the tattoo shop together. According to a report by Refinery29 at the time, Carter seemed to be just tagging along. However, the shop’s Instagram account soon showed Carter’s ink — a simple, thin rose on the back of her neck. The tattoo could be easily hidden by hair, and lacked the intricacy of Cyrus’ new piece.

Tat shop touch up 🥀

At the time, Cyrus got a snake design. The singer has dozens of tattoos, but just one flower — a sunflower that reportedly represents her commitment to veganism.

Fans are now wondering if Cyrus and Carter were at the shop last month for complimentary “couple tattoos,” to commemorate their relationship. It could be that the two images had a private meaning to the women, and now Cyrus is completing the circle by getting Carter’s design large on her arm.

Cyrus has gotten other tattoos to denote her friends and relationships, too. According to a report by Seventeen, the rose is just a few inches away from a tattoo that reads “Katzy,” in honor of her best friend Katy Waver. Weaver’s wrist has a corresponding tattoo that reads “MEOWTZY,” so this would not be the first time she got matching designs.

Whatever the case, multiple reports state that Cyrus and Carter are on good terms after their breakup. A source close to the duo told PEOPLE that they are both content with how they left things.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” the source said.

“Miley’s fling with Kaitlynn was just what the doctor ordered after her breakup from Liam,” another insider told In Touch Weekly. “Miley doesn’t burn bridges. They had a blast together and are going to remain friends.”