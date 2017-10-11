Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have kept their public appearances to a minimum since rekindling their romance in 2016, but the duo stepped out in Hollywood Tuesday night to attend the world premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, which stars Hemsworth’s brother Chris Hemsworth.

“It’s nice to have them together,” Chris told E! News of Cyrus and Liam. “They are busy, and any time they can get together is nice.”

Cyrus sported a black dress with a bright floral pattern and blue mascara, while Liam opted for a classic black suit.

Plenty of Chris’ family members turned out to support him at the premiere, including wife Elsa Pataky, brother Luke Hemsworth, sister-in-law Samantha Hemsworth and the brothers’ parents.

Chris also posed for photos with director Taika Waititi and stars Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.

Cyrus and Liam split in 2013 before reuniting last year, with Cyrus explaining the reason for their breakup a recent interview with Howard Stern.

“I had to. I don’t like when relationships are two halves trying to make a whole,” the singer explained. “So, I don’t think that I have that co-dependency. I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome.”

“You get time to be yourself,” she added. “You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being.”

