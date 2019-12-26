Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reach Divorce Settlement a Year After Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s marriage is all but done, as both parties have reportedly reached a divorce settlement. TMZ reports that the pair’s attorneys have struck a compromise concerning the last few points of contention just ahead of the Christmas holiday. On Tuesday, Cyrus’ lawyer, Judith R. Forman, will apparently file documents informing the court of the settlement. The couple married almost exactly one year ago on Dec. 23. Hemsworth, represented by Laura Wesser, filed for divorce in August with irreconcilable differences as the cause.

With this hashed out, the divorce should become final six months after the filing date, meaning some time in March.

Things with the divorce were said to be moving smoothly in October, with a report even claiming that the pair could have things settled by Halloween. The pair have no children and a prenup that details property ownership, leading to a swift proceeding. One thing that had to be decided was ownership of the couple’s animals, and it seem the “Slide Away” singer will look after them.

Despite the ease, TMZ does report there were a lot of bitter feelings as the two parties hashed things out.

“The divorce was marked by significant bitterness on both sides, but that seems to have subsided as they decided it’s better to move on than fight,” the outlet’s report read. “The lawyers behind the settlement — disso queen Laura Wasser repping Liam and Judith R. Forman repping Miley — were able to quietly work through the stumbling blocks and submit the paperwork to the judge.”

The Hannah Montana star and Hunger Games actor split at an unspecified point earlier in 2019, but it did not become public knowledge until. Aug. 11. Cyrus was spotted kissing The Hills: New Beginnings cast member Kaitlynn Carter, which led to the breakup going public.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ representative told Entertainment Tonight. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Shortly thereafter, Hemsworth spoke out on Instagram to clear up some speculation in the press, writing: “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter, and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Cyrus has since ended things with Carter and is now dating singer and longtime friend Cody Simpson. The pair have been said to be a solid match, despite some recent speculation of trouble.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Matt Zeidman, Simpson’s manager, recently relayed to PEOPLE. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”