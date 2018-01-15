Bikini-Clad Miley Cyrus Hits the Beach With Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were spotted on vacation in Byron Bay, Australia, where Cyrus wore a skimpy white bikini while playing on the beach.

The 25-year-old Cyrus and the 27-year-old Hemsworth had fun at the beach. One photo published by The Daily Mail showed Cyrus riding Hemsworth’s back.

Cyrus’ skimpy white bikini showed off her tattoos. She has over 30 tattoos on her body, including two she got in November on her wrists. She had “BE” tattooed on her right wrist, with “KIND” tattooed on her left wrist.

In July, she got a tattoo of a cartoon flower on the inside of her left arm. The flower is seen on many vegan food products.

As for her relationship with Hemsworth, the Australian tabloid New Weekly Magazine claimed in its latest issue that Hemsworth and Cyrus got secretly married over the holidays. An insider claimed they got married at Byron Bay because it is “such a special place for them.”

However, Gossip Cop reported that the rumor was false. They have not married yet.

In November, there were also rumors that they tied the knot, after PEOPLE published photos of the couple in Savannah, Georgia. The two were wearing matching bands on their ring fingers, leading to speculation of a secret wedding. That wasn’t the case though. They were really “promise rings.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth started dating in 2010, after they worked on The Last Song. Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus in 2012, but they called off the engagement in 2013. They got back together two years later and now live in Malibu.

In September, Cyrus told The Sun on Sunday that she does not “envision marriage.”

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” Cyrus said. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

Hemsworth’s next movie is Killerman, which is scheduled for release this year.

Cyrus released her latest album, Younger Now, in September. She appeared on the fall season of NBC’s The Voice.