Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Relish in Steamy PDA Session During NYC Date Night

It wasn’t long ago that Miley Cyrus was married to Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter was married to Brody Jenner, but around a month ago, pictures surfaced showing Cyrus and Carter making out in Italy following two different separation announcements. Since then, both women have been moving on with each other, leaving their ex-hubbies behind and doing so in steamy fashion.

The two ladies recently showed their affection for one another at a party in New York City at ACME earlier this month where the two showed a lot of PDA as they sat in a semi-private corner of the club surrounded by friends at Deryck Todd’s “Strut” party.

“[Miley] stood on top of the couch at one point,” and onlooker told Us Weekly. “She also asked the DJ to play Britney Spears, Todrick Halland RuPaul’s music.”

The source added that the “Mother’s Daughter” singer was “clearly having a good time” as “she danced” with Carter as they had their arms around each other.

“[They were] stealing kisses and being cute,” the insider continued. “At one point, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out against a wall in full view of everyone.”

Since the two have been together, they’ve not only been seen out as a couple but they rock matching outfits as well.

The two were spotted locking lips just one day prior to Hemsworth and Cyrus making the announcement of their split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep told the outlet. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Before Cyrus could say anything publicly, Hemsworth was the first to respond to the news that allegedly “blindsided” him, saying, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to be are false. Peace and Love.”

Not long after, Cyrus took to social media addressing allegations that there was cheating involved, writing, “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was a younger.”