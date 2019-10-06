Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly Lived Together, Discussed Marriage Before Singer Broke Things Off

The reason for Miley Cyrus‘ romance with Kaitlynn Carter abruptly ending is now becoming more clear, as is just how serious the two were. The singer broke things off because she was worried about how fast the relationship was moving, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

The source says that there was no fighting or cheating that led to the split, and that the two “got along like a house on fire.” Reportedly, the two were living together and were even talking about marriage. But Cyrus apparently felt like she was getting too serious too quickly following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

It seems Cyrus has now moved onto a new fling, this time with singer and dancer Cody Simpson. Sources tell TMZ that Carter is still on good terms with Cyrus and that the two are friends. However, Carter is reportedly concerned about Cyrus’ recent behavior and is worried about her well-being.

And insider previously told PEOPLE, “[Cyrus and Carter] been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated. They’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Cyrus split from Hemsworth back in August after being married for just six months.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ rep said at the time. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

For his part, Hemsworth has been relatively silent since the breakup, saying only, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter, and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”