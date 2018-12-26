Miley Cyrus Fans Gush Over Romantic Liam Hemsworth Marriage Reveal

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fans are all in their feelings Wednesday after the longtime couple confirmed they had wed in secret over the weekend.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer set the internet on fire after sharing photos on social media of herself and her new husband on their wedding day, kissing while clad in a traditional white gown and coordinating black suit.

The couple had been rumored to have tied the knot over the weekend after a number of photos shared on Instagram by a family friend appeared to show a wedding celebration, complete with “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons, inside the pair’s Tennessee home.

It seems like a picture-perfect ending for the lovebirds, who first met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song, confirming in March of that year that their on-screen romance was more than just fiction. In 2012, the couple announced they had gotten engaged but broke things off in 2013.

After three years apart, the duo revealed in 2016 that they had rekindled their romance, and Cyrus has since been wearing the engagement ring Hemsworth gave her initially.

Fans who have seen the couple through their ups and downs were thrilled, and more than a little emotional, to see that they finally decided to make it official.

“I’M SO EMOTIONAL RIGHT NOW BUT ALSO SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” one fan tweeted in response to Cyrus’ wedding photos, adding a picture of a younger Cyrus crying for good measure.

“We wish you the best,” another wrote. “We love you [heart emoji].”

Others claimed that the couple had “saved 2018,” while still more took out their warm and fuzzy feelings with the caps lock button.

“YOU DESERVE EVERYTHING IN THIS WORLD I LOVE YOU TWO [two heart emojis],” one fan gushed.

Still others reflected on the couple’s journey, from Disney sweetheart and relatively unknown actor to A-list adults.

“This is so amazing, I grew up watching you on Disney and then followed you through your musical journey and I’m so happy for Liam and you!!” a fan said in a note to Cyrus. “You guys deserve the whole world [heart emoji].”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images