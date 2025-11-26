Miley Cyrus Eager for Face-to-Face Meeting With Liam Hemsworth, Report Claims

Nearly five years after their divorce, Miley Cyrus is ready to reunite with Liam Hemsworth, according to a source who spoke with Star Magazine. The former pair were together for years before wedding in December 2018 and splitting seven months later in August 2019.

Their divorce was finalized in January 2020. The split was messy, with rumors about cheating and beyond.

“As much as Miley’s tried to just let it all go and move on, she’s really had a tough time,” a source told Star. “Liam was her first everything. She truly believed they were destined to be together and she regrets a lot of the way things went down towards the end of their relationship.”

Cyrus is said to be ready for some form of closure. “Miley’s the type of person who hates having things unsaid and she swears that’s the reason she wants to see Liam again,” says the source. “This isn’t something she wants to do over text.”

Apparently, Hemsworth is open to the meet up, despite being engaged to model Gabriella Brooks. “Liam hates confrontation, so he’s just avoided Miley since the day things imploded, literally just ghosted her,” says the source. “It’s getting harder to ignore [though, so] Liam’s finally agreed to meet up with Miley the next time he’s in Los Angeles,” the source added, noting, “which has made her very happy.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of a film in 2010. She revealed in a social media post that sparks immediately flew. “I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special,” she shared on TikTok in September 2023, “It was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life.”The Hannah Montana star explained they were in sync. “So the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship.”

She says she knew their marriage was over at the 2019 Glastonbury music festival. In a TikTok video, she said, “So Glastonbury was in June which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to be married just really came from—a place of love first, because we’ve been together for 10 years—but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.” Cyrus added, “The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”