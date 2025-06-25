Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Fans Accuse Her of Being ‘Rude’ and ‘Dismissive’

Miley Cyrus is speaking out after she was accused of being “rude” and “dismissive” toward fans at a recent event with Naomi Campbell.

The Grammy winner, 32, started getting called out online after a number of clips went viral of this weekend’s livestreamed signing event in London celebrating the vinyl release of her song with Campbell, “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved.”

While Cyrus and Campbell did have a number of friendly interactions with fans that appeared on the Instagram livestream, people also noticed that several people who had lined up to get their vinyls signed were met with a more awkward encounter.

fan gets ignored by Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell 😭 pic.twitter.com/BhSqgEakCB — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 22, 2025

In one clip that circulated online, Cyrus and Campbell could be seen talking to each other while a fan stood in front of them. When prompted to pose for a picture by the photographer, Cyrus briefly poses but doesn’t engage further with the fan before they walk away.

In a discussion of the clip on Reddit, one person commented, “Wow! That’s so inconsiderate & rude IMO,” as another added, “I’d be so disappointed if I waited in line for someone I was excited for just to be straight up dismissed and ignored.” A third user called out Cyrus and Campbell for acting “so inconsiderate and dismissive.”

While Cyrus hasn’t addressed the controversy directly, she did share an Instagram post from the event Sunday saying she and Campbell “adored meeting” everyone who attended the signing.

“@naomi thank you for celebrating the Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved vinyl release day with me. Laughing with you is my favorite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now.”

Two days later, Cyrus shared an additional post about the event. “Our vinyl was originally set to drop a week later, but since we were both in London @roughtradeeast made it happen day of,” she wrote. “I wanted to gift my Smilers an exclusive experience & unreleased vinyl to thank you for the love you’ve shown me in the UK over the years. I saw so many familiar faces & met some sweet new ones.”

“The record store requested no photos due to the unexpected last minute turn out but we knew the night needed to be captured,” Cyrus continued. “Thank you @vijatm for snapping those in the moment shots. To everyone who came out to celebrate our single, we love you.”