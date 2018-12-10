Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Reveals Engagement

Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace Cyrus, is engaged!

On Thursday, the 29-year-old musician took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a sweet video after he popped the question to girlfriend Taylor Lauren Sanders and showing off the diamond ring.

“Well… It’s official! SHE SAID YES! We’re getting married! I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders,” he wrote alongside the clip.

On her own Instagram, Sanders posted a video to celebrate the news, once again showing off the diamond ring now adorning her finger.

“GUYS IM STILL DYING,” she captioned the clip. “I can’t believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We’ve been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever.”

“I love you so much @tracecyrus you mean the world to me and I’ve been waiting on you forever. You’re my dream man and AHHHHH I still can’t believe it. You’re amazing. I can’t wait to make babies with you,” she shared, playfully adding, “Tonight !!! Where you at ?! Ahahhaha I LOVE YOU.”

The engagement came less than two weeks after his little brother, Braison Cyrus, popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Stella McBride. Braison announced the news on social media, writing, “She said yes. My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you. I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you @stylesofstella.”

Billy Ray Cyrus was quick to congratulate the newly engaged couple, who had released a music video together in August entitled, “Give My Heart To You,” as well as Braison and McBride.

“Congratulations to my boys on their engagements! What a year!” he captioned an Instagram photo of Trace and Sanders and Braison and McBride. “This is what we call a double header here at The Cyrus house. “A couple strong additions to the team. Congratulations boys! Ya done good.”

This will be Trace’s second engagement, as he was previously engaged to actress Brenda Song before they split in 2012.