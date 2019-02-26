Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher’s Expensive Valentine’s Day Fail

Mila Kunis has outed her husband, Ashton Kutcher, for his expensive and lackluster attempt at a Valentine’s Day surprise.

Kunis stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday for a chat with the daytime talk show host. As always, they covered a wide range of topics, but when it came down to Valentine’s Day, Kunis had a particularly interesting story. She gave Kutcher an A for effort, but could not help mocking him a bit as she explained what he had done.

“I love my husband so, so, so, so much… it’s the thought that counts, guys, and it’s such a beautiful thought,” she said. “Last year — our kitchen faces a tree, and there were birds nesting in it… My daughter, my son and I got so into watching [them].”

Kunis went on to explain how she, 4-year-old Wyatt and 2-year-old Dimitri had stumbled into the hobby of bird-watching from their own home. It had become a real fixture for them every day, and Kutcher took notice.

“So, for Valentine’s Day, Ashton got me two little lovebirds,” Kunis went on. “… and we took them to the bird lady… [and] she informed us that we, in fact, did not have lovebirds, but instead have parakeets. They’re called budgies. We have budgies.”

“They’re like ten dollars,” DeGeneres noted. “I mean, lovebirds are more expensive.

“That is not what lovebirds look like, we learned” Kunis added. However, she was laughing even as she told the story, explaining that Kutcher had asked for lovebirds at a pet store and there had simply been a misunderstanding.

“They lied to him and sold him lovebirds and they were parakeets,” DeGeneres said.

It sounds like Kunis and her kids are happy with the birds they got, regardless of their species.

“They’re so friendly!” she said. “We were like, ‘oh look, they’re so in love!’”

Kunis starred in That ’70s Show alongside Kutcher, Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama from 1998 to 2006. However, the two did not begin dating until years later.

Kunis dated Macaulay Culkin from 2002 to 2011. In 2012, she began seeing Kutcher, who had just divorced Demi Moore. The two got engaged in 2014, and later that year their daughter was born. They married in 2015, an the following year their son was born.

Both Kutcher and Kunis are frequent guests on DeGeneres’ show, as are their friends Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. They also open up about married life from time to time on Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.