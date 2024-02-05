Paris Jackson Hides All 80 of Her Tattoos in Skin-Baring Dress at 2024 Grammys

Paris Jackson didn't want her over 80 tattoos to overshadow her Grammy look, so she covered them all! For the 2024 ceremony, Michael Jackson's daughter was in attendance at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena. The body art was nowhere to be seen, surprising some reporters. The 25-year-old's bare skin peaked through the cutouts of her black Celine gown, an intentional decision because she wanted the dress to stand out. She's proving that tattoos don't have to be permanent.

"It's just Celine, mama," she told Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner while on the red carpet. "It's all Celine head to toe with my own jewelry and covered all the tattoos."

It wasn't an easy feat. "It took a few hours," she noted. And she revealed on social media that she was able to achieve her look by covering her tattoo with a special makeup trick. "#CoverFX meant business when they said Total Cover Cream Foundation would have me covered," her caption read on Instagram alongside a time-lapse video of the two-hour-long cover-up process.

In her conversation with Turner, she said she wanted a different look. "Well, I like switching things up," she said. "I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing. And it gives the dress it's own moment, you know?"

It's not the first time she's covered her tattoos for a special event. PEOPLE reports she previously covered up all her ink in 2018, but she didn't have nearly 100 at the time. For that look, Jackson donned a red velvet dress with tattoo-free skin out in Los Angeles.

Jackson has been busy acting. She's appeared in series like American Horror Story and Swarm. She's also working on new music, adding to the Jackson legacy.