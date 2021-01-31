Melissa Rauch and Husband Winston Beigel: What to Know
It's been a busy past year for Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch! In May 2020, she welcomed her second child, a boy named Brooks, with her husband, Winston Rauch (née Beigel). While fans' focus is typically on the actress herself or her kids, some admirers of the True Blood and The Bronze star might be wondering what there is to know about Melissa and Winston's marriage. They have a sweet love story that extends back before fame entered their lives.
The pair's lives together date back their college days and extends through her rise to fame. She scored roles on Kath & Kim and True Blood, among others, and eventually landed her big break as a cast member on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Bernadette Rostenkowski. The couple is now enjoying their life as parents as they prep for their next plans. Scroll through to learn more about the Rauches' life together.
How They Met
Melissa and Winston are actually college sweethearts. According to the site Fame 10, the pair met when they were both studying at Marymount Manhattan College.
Marriage
The couple has been married for over a decade now, as they wed back in 2007. Following their wedding, Winston took on his wife's surname of "Rauch." There haven't been too many other details revealed about their nuptials.
What They've Said About Their Relationship
When it comes to speaking out about her relationship, Melissa has said nothing but kind things about her longtime partner. During a 2014 interview with New Jersey Monthly, the actor said of Winston, "I am very fortunate that I met my husband in college. He is my best friend and the love of my life, in addition to being an incredible writing partner. The only thing I regret is not meeting him even sooner, as my life has just gotten better since he came into it."
Collaborators
Melissa and Winston have been collaborators on various entertainment projects for over a decade now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they've been working as a writing team since 2005, which is when they collaborated on the comedy stage show The Miss Education of Jenna Bush.
Welcoming a Daughter
View this post on Instagram
I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her. I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I'm sending you so much love today and always. 💕💕💕💕💕💕
In December of 2017, Melissa and Winston became parents for the first time. The couple welcomed a daughter, whom they named Sadie. At the time, the Big Bang Theory star wrote on Instagram, "I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her."
Experiencing Heartbreak
Prior to welcoming their daughter, Melissa opened up about how her journey to motherhood wasn't a smooth one. At the time, she penned an essay for Glamour in which she revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage.
"All I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did, worried she would never get pregnant again, and reading about my little bundle on the way. It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here," she wrote. "Ideally, the more we talk about this issue, the more we can chip away at the unnecessary stigma around it, with the end result being that those of us struggling with loss and infertility will feel less alone."
Baby Boy Brooks
View this post on Instagram
Of course, the latest update regarding the Rauch family detailed that they had welcomed a new addition to the family. On Monday, Melissa, who kept mum regarding her pregnancy, took to Instagram to let her fans know that she had recently given birth to a baby boy.
"I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts," she wrote on Instagram. "His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes - the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement."