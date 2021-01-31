Melissa Rauch and Husband Winston Beigel: What to Know

It's been a busy past year for Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch! In May 2020, she welcomed her second child, a boy named Brooks, with her husband, Winston Rauch (née Beigel). While fans' focus is typically on the actress herself or her kids, some admirers of the True Blood and The Bronze star might be wondering what there is to know about Melissa and Winston's marriage. They have a sweet love story that extends back before fame entered their lives. The pair's lives together date back their college days and extends through her rise to fame. She scored roles on Kath & Kim and True Blood, among others, and eventually landed her big break as a cast member on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Bernadette Rostenkowski. The couple is now enjoying their life as parents as they prep for their next plans. Scroll through to learn more about the Rauches' life together.

How They Met (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Getty) Melissa and Winston are actually college sweethearts. According to the site Fame 10, the pair met when they were both studying at Marymount Manhattan College.

Marriage The couple has been married for over a decade now, as they wed back in 2007. Following their wedding, Winston took on his wife's surname of "Rauch." There haven't been too many other details revealed about their nuptials.

What They've Said About Their Relationship (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Getty) When it comes to speaking out about her relationship, Melissa has said nothing but kind things about her longtime partner. During a 2014 interview with New Jersey Monthly, the actor said of Winston, "I am very fortunate that I met my husband in college. He is my best friend and the love of my life, in addition to being an incredible writing partner. The only thing I regret is not meeting him even sooner, as my life has just gotten better since he came into it."

Collaborators Melissa and Winston have been collaborators on various entertainment projects for over a decade now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they've been working as a writing team since 2005, which is when they collaborated on the comedy stage show The Miss Education of Jenna Bush.

Experiencing Heartbreak Prior to welcoming their daughter, Melissa opened up about how her journey to motherhood wasn't a smooth one. At the time, she penned an essay for Glamour in which she revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage. "All I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did, worried she would never get pregnant again, and reading about my little bundle on the way. It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here," she wrote. "Ideally, the more we talk about this issue, the more we can chip away at the unnecessary stigma around it, with the end result being that those of us struggling with loss and infertility will feel less alone."