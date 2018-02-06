Melissa Meeks Dating Billionaire Donald ‘DJ’ Friese

Melissa Meeks, the estranged wife of “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks is reportedly dating billionaire Donald “DJ” Friese.

The Sun reports that Melissa and Friese were seen together at an Incubus concert in Las Vegas Friday. She posted a photo of them together on her Instagram Story.

“Melissa has had a tough few months,” a source told The Sun. “She felt really betrayed when Jeremy left her and it hurt seeing pictures of him with Chloe – jetting all over the world and hanging out on yachts. Now she’s moving on and has found her own billionaire to have some fun with.”

According to Forbes, Friese’s father has has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. The family fortune from from C.R. Laurence, which makes and distributes products in the glass industry.

Less than a month ago, Friese broke up with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. The reality TV star blamed social media for “ruining romance.”

“Melissa and DJ seemed to be getting very close at the concert and are clearly having lots of fun together,” the Sun‘s source said of their relationship. “They have really hit it off. He has also just come out of a relationship too so it’s early days for them both but they are just enjoying themselves and seeing what happens.”

Meeks is dating Chloe Green, the heiress to the Topshop fortune. Her father, Sir Philip Green, has an estimated net worth of $5 billion, according to Forbes. It was rumored in December that they were already engaged, even though Meeks’ divorce from Melissa has not been finalized, after they were seen buying Christmas presents in Beverly Hills.

Melissa claimed in December that Meeks already cheated on Green.

In November, Meeks said his marriage to Melissa was already on the rocks before he met Green. He told the Sunday Mirror he found his “true love” in Green.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” the 33-year-old Meeks told the Sunday Mirror. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”

Melissa and Meeks were married in 2008. Meeks became a celebrity after his 2014 mugshot went viral. After serving 27 months in prison, he started a modeling career to capitalize on his sudden fame.