Meghan Trainor Makes Her Relationship with ‘Spy Kids’ Star Daryl Sabara Instagram Official

(Photo: Twitter / @shady_trainor)

Meghan Trainor finally stopped saying “NO.” She has confirmed that she is dating Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

The “All About That Bass” singer posted a sweet selfie of the pair on Instagram with the caption, “I ❤️ Madrid ..and this guy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

I ❤️ Madrid ..and this guy A photo posted by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Oct 14, 2016 at 5:59am PDT

The new couple headed to Spain for a trip after the pop star finished the most recent leg of her tour.

The duo sparked rumors when Trainor posted a selfie with the former child actor and wrote, “We did it! We survived an entire tour without canceling any shows! ❤️Thank you @darylsabara for being so amazing.”