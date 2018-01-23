Meghan Markle Has Officially Picked out a Wedding Dress Designer

Meghan Markle is set to walk down the aisle in just a few months, and E! News reports that the actress has chosen a wedding dress designer for her big day.

Markle will wed Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and has reportedly enlisted the help of her friend, Canadian bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney, to help her choose the perfect gown.

“This was Meghan’s first fitting with the designer and a chance for her and Jessica to look through a number of different designs,” an insider said, noting that only about five people know who the designer is.

“During the appointment, Meghan was able to narrow down what she liked and disliked,” the source shared. “Some of their favorite design elements includes embroidery and sleeves.”

Royal reporter Omid Scobie added to Good Morning America, “Meghan expressed the desire to wear something simple and classy and very elegant. They’ve tried on a number of different designs and are currently whittling it down to pick the best design for the day.”

In 2016, Markle was quick to name a few of her favorite bridal designers in an interview with Glamour, highlighting the wedding of her Suits character.

“Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty,” she said. “I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs.”

She also referred to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s wedding gown, a silk Narciso Rodriguez slip dress, as “Everything goals.”

Mulroney, who is also a bridal planner, is reportedly helping her friend with other wedding details besides the dress.

“She’s actually helping with a number of elements for the big day and I think Meghan is really relying heavily on her expertise and a lot of the decision she has to make, and there are many,” Scobie said.

As for Harry, Scobie said the royal wants his bride to be the focus.

“Harry made himself scarce, giving the girls plenty of private time to kind of have their meetings with the designers and, of course, choose other wedding elements,” he said. “Harry’s kind of made it clear that he wants to make this about Meghan.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com