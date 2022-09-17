Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to dominate tabloid covers every week. The royal couple has recently encountered a series of unpleasant and occasionally odd treatment since the death of Queen Elizabeth. These involve the usual influx of rumors, including some indicating a rift between the two. One story circulating is that Harry wanted to move back home, but Markle refused. Her husband apparently longed for escape after their trip to New York City. In June, royal author Duncan Larcombe told Closer about Harry, "He seems homesick to me. Harry's suddenly playing polo again and drinking with his new friends – all things he used to enjoy doing in the UK.

"Meghan is cheering him on on the sidelines, helping create this perfect LA life for him to justify what he's given up in the UK. But something doesn't seem to sit right. Harry looks unhappy. He is living out there in self-imposed exile, and Harry is a very sociable person. In his formative years he had lots of friends – including his estranged brother William – and was always spending time with them. He must sometimes wonder if everything he has given up has been worth it."

always be us together as a team ❤️ Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on his relationship with his wife Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex 😭♥️👑🔥 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/kkOVr9F0HU — HM (@Meghan___Harry) April 12, 2022

However, an unnamed source told Heatworld in August, "The Sussexes are more committed to their long-term future in America than ever. Even if Harry does get homesick from time to time, there's no way he'd want to give up this fabulous new life anytime soon. He's got the family he always dreamed of, a job that gives him financial security, as well as the opportunity to 'serve' in a manner he sees fit, plus he has this incredible chance to broaden his horizons with his soulmate," said the source. Additionally, Harry and Markle have strong ties to the United States, and neither has publicly expressed remorse over leaving England.

Another rumor is that Markle and Harry were allegedly shaken over the release of Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors. Markle was reportedly anxious about the unauthorized biography. "It appears to cover all the rumors of [Markle's] ruthless social climbing and allegations she manipulated Harry into marriage," an insider told Who via Suggest. One source said the Sussexes were "furious and unsure where to go from here."

Even so, when Markle's long-awaited new podcast Archetypes debuted on Aug. 23, and the Duchess of Sussex used the episode to retaliate against several accusations in the book without directly mentioning them. For example, Bower characterized Markle as ambitious in his book, explaining on Good Morning Britain in July, "Overall I came across with the impression of a woman who is very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious but also ruthless."

Markle responded to the allegation on Archetypes, saying, "So, I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband. And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is—according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller—so much smaller—on a regular basis." Before the podcast, Markle and Harry ignored this book like any royal tell-all. Meanwhile, Bower was criticized for misquoting one of his subjects, which cast doubt on the book's authenticity.

Lastly, there is much speculation regarding Markle and Harry's financial status. They were allegedly humiliated by Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Platinum Jubilee, making their royal titles questionable concerning their long-term economic viability. A source told Globe via Suggest, "Eventually Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte would become the new, interesting characters." During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry said, "my family literally cut me off financially" in "the first quarter of 2020" after they stepped away from senior royal duties.

According to Forbes, a senior Clarence House spokesperson confirmed that King Charles had allotted "a substantial sum" (Prince Charles's accounts suggest about £4.5m) for their financial independence. The outlet also reported that the Duke and Duchess both have substantial personal wealth.

Princess Diana's left most of her £13 million fortune to sons Prince William and Prince Harry. In discussing their move to the USA, Harry told Oprah, "I've got what my mum left me and without that we wouldn't have been able to do this." According to BBC royal correspondent Nick Witchell, he was also left millions of pounds by his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Markle earned $50,000 (£38,300) per episode while acting in the legal drama Suits. She additionally ran a lifestyle blog and created her fashion line for a Canadian brand. The couple also founded a company called Archewell, a production firm and a non-profit. Moreover, successive royal generations have long mixed without one group becoming obscure overnight. It appears Harry and Markle's bank accounts will likely be just fine.