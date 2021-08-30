How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Really Felt After Being Photographed After Miscarriage

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly "furious" being photographed after Markle's miscarriage. According to The Independent, in an excerpt about their biography, Finding Freedom, the couple — rightfully so — were not happy after leaving a medical appointment in July 2020. "What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV."

It's unclear on whether the photos were taken immediately after Markle had suffered a miscarriage or whether it was from a later appointment, but either way, the couple was not happy about it. Markle shocked the world after she revealed in a piece with the New York Times that she had lost her second child to a miscarraige. "It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rouge crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib," she said.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a star contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she continued. Markle has been very open with onlookers how she appreciates when reporters ask her how she's doing, instead of simply using her name as a headline. After having her miscarriage, she explained that when a reporter asked if she was "OK," while her raw answer shined light on those who have been suffering from the same, she couldn't help but to focus on the reporter's question.

"I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many — new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering," she confessed. "My off-the-cuff reply seemed to give people permission to speak their truth. But it wasn't responding honestly that helped me most, it was the question itself." In fact, she used that question to then ask her husband, Prince Harry, how he was doing in the moment he was trying to hold himself and her together during such a difficult time. Harry and Markle would eventually go on to give birth to their little girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, just two years after giving birth to their first born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.