Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Moving in Different Directions' as She Launches New Endeavors

Meghan Markle has some of her biggest projects since the "Megxit" on the horizon, but insiders say Prince Harry is holding on for dear life. Sources close to the couple spoke to In Touch Weekly this month, saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "moving in different directions" with their careers. They are concerned that Prince Harry feels isolated without connections to the rest of the royal family.

Markle will be back on our TV screens soon with a new unscripted series for Netflix – primarily a cooking show with other aspects of hosting and homemaking as well. The show finished filming earlier this year and its launch will reportedly complement the next phase of Markle's business, American Riviera Orchard, in the hopes of propelling her to a lifestyle guru status. In Touch's insiders said that this has been a sore spot for Prince Harry, who was trained all his life to focus on charitable organizations and "patronages" as a member of the royal family. They said that he is struggling with this shift in her priorities.

The insider pointed out that a cooking show and a lifestyle brand are a natural extension of Markle's old blog, The Tig. They said: "Only now it's on a much larger scale – she has this new platform because of Harry." They added that, while filming, "she was in her element. She loves being in front of a camera," and that even their new home is agreeing with Markle more than her husband, saying: "Meghan grew up in L.A., and she's very happy to be based in California again."

By contrast, they said that Prince Harry is adjusting slowly. They said: "A lifetime in the spotlight has made him intensely private. He's made it clear he's deeply uncomfortable giving glimpses into their personal life. And as far as he's concerned, a cooking and home goods brand was never part of their plan – he always wanted to focus on charitable endeavors. They're moving in different direction." They noted that Prince Harry can still pour his energy into his Invictus Games projects but said "their goals and interests have definitely diverged."

"But even if he is unhappy with the way things are going, he has no other options," they went on. "If he lost Meghan, he'd have nothing left." They noted that Prince Harry has been unable to reach any kind of truce with his family back in the U.K., leaving him no lifeline or connection to his home. However, the insider doubted that Markle would be interested in returning to life in the U.K. now that things are going so well for her here.