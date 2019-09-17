Meghan Markle Reportedly Renews Trademark for The Tig, Possibly Relaunching Website

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was an actress who also ran a lifestyle blog, which she named The Tig. The blog featured recipes, posts on fashion, fitness tips, candid entries from Markle about her life and more.

Markle shuttered The Tig in 2017 shortly after she began dating Prince Harry, but a recent filing suggests that the new mom may be reviving the site, or else thinking of using it for an as-yet-unknown reason.

The duchess’ business manager Andrew Meyer recently filed documents in the United States for her to keep the rights for The Tig until 2021, and while the filing was simply a precaution taken to ensure that no one else uses the site’s name for a project completely unrelated to Markle, some fans are hoping that the move means The Tig 2.0 is on the way.

“It’s fascinating Meghan’s business manager has ensured she keeps The Tig for a few more years at least. Of course it’s understandable she wouldn’t want an entrepreneur using the name without her involvement,” a source told The Sun. “But given her desire to be a different type of royal — pushing her own causes using digital and social media — it’s not out of the question she’d think The Tig could play an important role.”

Markle’s spokesperson seemingly shot down the source’s opinion, confirming, “The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her.”

In addition for the filing for The Tig, which was done through a company called Frim Fram, a website named Tigtots is also listed as a trademark under Frim Fram, leading to speculation that the 38-year-old will be launching a project aimed at children in the future.

Markle started The Tig in 2014 as a “hub for the discerning palette – those hungry for food, travel, fashion and beauty.” At the time of its shutdown, a source told PEOPLE that the decision had nothing to do with Harry.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” Markle wrote in her message announcing the blog’s closing. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

