Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Face Blame for Delaying Mourning Reunion With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal procession with Prince William and Kate Middleton was delayed for nearly an hour when the Sussexes had to change into formal mourning attire, a royal expert said. According to NBC's Daisy McAndrew, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to "quickly go and get changed" before meeting mourners of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sept. 10.

During an appearance on the Today show, McAndrew said, via Daily Mail, she believed Meghan needed a "hair and makeup" session and that the walkabout was "scheduled to be nearly an hour before they came." She added, "Interestingly, the reason that the walkabout was so late – it was scheduled to be nearly an hour before they actually came – was because of course Harry and Meghan had to go and get changed. They weren't wearing the proper formal mourning attire, so they had to quickly go and get changed – I guess, do hair and makeup for Meghan. So that's why they were late."

In the wake of the passing of their grandmother on Sept. 8, Prince William and Prince Harry put their differences aside when they and their wives visited floral tributes to the late queen. Sources told Daily Mail William invited his brother Harry via text message to meet supporters with him outside the castle, which he considered an "important show of unity." McAndrew claimed the meeting was also "very much the King's desire," and Charles III "wanted to see the boys together because of course it was overshadowing the beginning of his reign."

However, the Daily Mail reported that Charles did not direct the walkabout, citing a royal source who said such speculations were "absolutely not the case." In addition, the outlet said the rumor William did not act until he found out Harry was on his own walkabout with a TV crew was false, with one source calling it "complete b—." McAndrew also remarked, "They are a stone's throw from each other (in Windsor), just a really short walk. That's one of the things that people kept remarking on, how sad it was that they could be so physically close but so emotionally distant. Now of course, one swallow doesn't make a summer. We know this probably isn't the end of it, that there will still be residual bad feeling."

"Everybody is waiting for that book that Harry is bringing out some time between the autumn and the winter of this year," the royal commentator continued. "But for now it looks like a rapprochement." William and Kate embarked on their initial engagement under their new titles, joined by Harry and Meghan for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020. The last time Harry accompanied his brother at Windsor Castle was at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.