Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite: See the Photos From Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry reunited with the royal family on Saturday for Prince Philip's funeral, and all eyes were on the royal brothers. There have been countless rumors about a feud between Prince Harry and Prince William following Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle and his departure from the U.K. Now, those interested can see photos of their reunion for themselves. Prince Harry saw his family for the first time in over a year on Saturday after the COVID-19 pandemic kept them apart. He has been in contact with them, including some conversations since his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle in February. However, the face to face meeting still holds special significance. Meanwhile, Markle stayed at home in California, as she was advised not to fly this late in her pregnancy. By all appearances, things were fine between Prince Harry and Prince William on Saturday. The two followed the funeral procession into St. George's Chapel as was expected, and were seen chatting with each other at more relaxed times in the day. Prince Harry also exchanged words with Prince William's wife Kate Middleton. Grief may have brought the brothers together, as both wrote touching eulogies for their grandfather Prince Philip. Scroll down for a look at their time together this weekend, and their statements on Prince Philip's passing.

Procession (Photo: Samir Hussein - Pool/Wireimage/Getty) "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," Prince William wrote. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her."

Side by Side (Photo: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images) "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!" Prince William continued.

Steps (Photo: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images) "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," he concluded.

Downcast (Photo: Mark Large-WPA Pool/Getty Images) "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour," read Prince Harry's statement. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next."

Chapel (Photo: DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke," Prince Harry continued. "But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Funeral (Photo: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'" Prince Harry joked.