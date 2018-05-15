Meghan Markle’s Dad Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle’s father has reportedly changed his mind and decided that he does want to walk her down the aisle even after his paparazzi photo scandal and recent heart attack.

Thomas Markle announced that he was dropping out of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Monday. He told reporters from TMZ that he didn’t want to embarrass his daughter by drawing attention to his contrived photos or his reported heart attack.

However, on Tuesday he told the outlet that he has changed his mind yet again, and now he desperately wants to be by his daughter’s side on Saturday.

“Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment,” he said. “I’d like to be a part of history.”

As much as he would like to be there, Thomas Markle said that his medical prognosis was not good. The 73-year-old claimed that he was back in the hospital for a number of tests, and the results could make travel impossible. His doctors reportedly told him that his heart had been “seriously damaged” by the heart attack last week.

According to Markle, he’s still on good terms with his daughter. He says that the soon-to-be princess called him on Monday after he bowed out of the Royal Wedding, but he missed the call. However, he said that she sent him a text saying that she loved him and she was worried about his health.

Most importantly, Thomas Markle said that Meghan wasn’t angry at him for the staged photo debacle. She may not be the one who he has to worry about, however. Queen Elizabeth II herself is reportedly “very angry” about the whole scandal, though Thomas said that he doesn’t think she cares.

“I don’t think the queen is thinking about what I’m doing,” he said.

Last week, Thomas Markle was outed for working with a British photographer to take a “candid” shot of him preparing for the wedding, including images of him being fitted for a suit and reading about landmarks in the United Kingdom.

All told, Markle reportedly pulled in over $100,000 from the counterfeit photoshoot, although he himself told TMZ it was nowhere near that much. He also confessed that he was hoping to lighten up his public image before the wedding took place, since he feels that the existing papparazzi photos of him are unflattering.

On Monday, his daughter Samantha — Meghan’s half-sister — took full responsibility for the photoshoot during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women.

“I have to say I am entirely the culprit,” she admitted. “As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.”

“So I said, really you need to show the world that you’re getting in shape and doing great healthy things,” she added. “So I suggested it. There’s a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated, it was not. It was my suggestion that to benefit him and to benefit the royal family that everyone looked good and they depict you as you are – in shape and doing healthy things.”

“I merely wanted him to be seen in a respectable light. I didn’t feel that was being done so I suggested that the photographers show him as he is, doing positive things and that was never addressed,” she concluded.