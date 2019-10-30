Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Split, Call off Engagement After 8-Year Long Romance

It’s been reported that actress Meg Ryan and singer-songwriter John Mellencamp have split and called off their engagement, after eight years of dating. According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple stated that Ryan “had enough and ended [their engagement],” later adding that “she has no regrets.” The outlet goes on to note that Ryan was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles without her engagement ring, which set off rumors of their split.

Earlier this month, a separate source spoke to Radar about the couple’s split, but at the time it was just a rumor. “They had a massive blowup, with both of them screaming at each other about all the issues that have kept them from marrying all these years,” the insider said. “So Meg just told John to hit the highway!”

The pair dated for many years and then split in 2014, but began dating again in 2017. “They never stopped loving each other, but their problems didn’t go away when they got back together,” the source explained.

The source went on to say that Ryan has always been skeptical about Mellencamp not committing to her and her New York City life. “The truth is John really is a ‘Small Town’ guy. As much as he loved Meg, he couldn’t be comfortable living in the largest city in the world,” the source stated, revealing that the singer regularly flies back to his homestate of Indiana.

“He would go to his hometown in Seymour to clear his head. Sometimes John wouldn’t even let Meg know he was there until after his plane landed,” the source claimed. “It would drive her crazy.”

In addition to his frequent trips home, other sources claimed to Radar that Mellencamp was not happy with Ryan supposedly attempting to get him to change his appearance. “She didn’t like John’s clothes, which were too worn and shabby for her taste,” a source said, “Meg bought him a whole new wardrobe, but he kept on wearing the same old jeans! John hated being told what to do and how to look.”

At the time of the Radar report, friends of the couple were reportedly worried that they have broken up for good. “They’ve had more than their share of ups and downs, breakups and makeups, but friends worry this time there might be no going back,” the source said, with the newest report seemingly confirming the fears.

Radar reported that a representative for Mellencamp denied their story, but representatives for Ryan did not even respond to a request for comment.

Photo Credit: Josiah Kamau / Getty Images