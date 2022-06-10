Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Made Public

✖

Meagan Good is official a single woman. The Harlem star and DeVon Franklin announced in Dec. 2021 that they were ending their nine-year marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple made it clear that they'd part ways amicable. Considering their marriage wasn't a messy one, the split has been seamless, and probably one of the quickest and most non-problematic ones in Hollywood history. As for what caused the split, neither have said but in Franklin's divorce filing, he listed "irreconcilable differences." Good never obtained an attorney and reportedly agreed that Franklin could handle things in terms of the divorce. Outside of restoring her maiden name and dropping Franklin legally, their settlement is pretty clean.

Radar Online reports that the court documents state Good star will now be known as Meagan Monique Good. Franklin listed the date of marriage as of June 16, 2012, and the date of separation as Aug. 21, 2021. The separation came just weeks after they took a trip to Santa Fe. But many close to the former pair were not shocked by the breakup. A source told People that the split was a "long time coming," noting they hadn't been spending much time together.

Both agreed they have no community property or assets, as well as no shared debts. They have also agreed to waive the right to seek or receive spousal support and neither has the right to go back to court in the future seeking a change in support.

Good has also made the bold name change on Instagram. Her previous bio read: "Mrs. Franklin if ya nasty." She's since changed it to "Ms. Good if ya nasty," a nod to Janet Jackson's hit single "Nasty." She's been focused on work, recently returning to film Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series and partnering with an organization to spread awareness about uterine cancer.

Franklin, on the other hand, is also busy. He was recently announced as the new expert on the upcoming season of Married at First Sight.