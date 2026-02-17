Maya Hawke Just Got Married

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson are officially married!

The Stranger Things actress, 27, and singer, 35, tied the knot in a surprise Valentine’s Day wedding in New York City on Saturday, with DeuxMoi sharing details of the stunning ceremony.

Maya’s famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were both in attendance, as was the former couple’s 24-year-old son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. (The Dead Poets Society actor, 55, is also father to daughters Clementine Jean Hawke and Indiana Hawke with wife Ryan Shawhughes Hawke, and the Kill Bill actress, 55, shares daughter Luna with ex Arpad Busson.)

Several of Maya’s Stranger Things castmates were also there to celebrate her nuptials, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

While saying “I do,” Maya wore a custom Prada wedding dress with a feathery winter coat, while Hutson sported a custom Prada tuxedo.

Hutson and Maya first met years ago while recording music, and the “Northsiders” artist was featured on Maya’s 2024 album Chaos Angel.

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson perform onstage during the 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on February 26, 2024 in New York City.

In June 2024, Maya confirmed her romantic relationship with Hutson while on the Zach Sang Show. “It’s awesome. I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best. They know you, and as a human being who has dated other people,” she said at the time. “They really know you as a person who has feelings … not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto.”

Last year, Hutson confirmed that Maya was his fiancée during a conversation with SoCal Sound Session, and two months later, in April, Maya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. That same month, the couple made their red carpet debut together at the opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain at New York City’s Booth Theater.