'So You Think You Can Dance': Matthew Morrison Reveals Text Message That Got Him Fired

Matthew Morrison is hitting back at claims he was fired from So You Think You Can Dance because he sent "flirty" text messages to a contestant on the dance competition show by reading the alleged text aloud, dispelling speculations it was inappropriate. An Instagram video posted by Morrison on June 2, captioned, "Just to clarify .." shows him visibly upset after he was dismissed from the show for not adhering to the "competition production protocols."

"It's really unfortunate to have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously," the former 43-year-old Glee star began. Morrison continued, "I have nothing to hide, so in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show: 'Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.' The end."

He then reads the message, verified as sent on April 25 at 12:34 a.m., saying, "Hey! It's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things ..." Morrison explained that he sought to connect with the contestant because they have a "mutual respect" for a choreographer he's known for many years. "I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show," he said, shaking his head.

According to People, their sources said it was a contestant who reported the message to show producers as potentially problematic. According to sources close to him, People noted that Morrison did not know about the no-contact rule in his judge's contract. The outlet added they heard he worked on dance shows in the U.K. where it was encouraged to collaborate with contestants and thought it would not be an issue.

After the 17th season of the Fox dance competition kicked off on May 27, it was reported that Morrison was leaving. A Fox reality show source told People that Morrison was dismissed from the series because he "had an inappropriate relationship with a contestant."

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source said. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation." The source added that Morrison and the unidentified female contestant "never met up off-set." It was just messages that crossed the line," the insider continued.

Responding to the rumored scandal on Instagram, Morrison said, "It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait," he added. "I think this is much bigger than me — this story. Gossip is toxic, and it is destroying our society. We need to do better."

Morrison concluded the video by saying, "And in no way do I want this to take away from the show because dance has always been a unifying and healing modality," he said. "And I genuinely wish all the contestants and my fellow judges all the best."Morrison was cast alongside JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss to replace Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, longtime SYTYCD judges. No replacement has been named thus far.