'The Grinch Musical': Matthew Morrison's Costume Is Giving Viewers Nightmares
NBC aired Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! on Wednesday night, and it featured lead actor Matthew Morrison (Glee, American Horror Story) in full-on fursuit as the titular character. He was green head-to-toe, with green paint and other makeup work on his face to complete the creature's look. There was a ton of work put into crafting the look, and it was up to par with the Broadway version. However, some viewers were not so pleased.
The common phrase thrown around on social media was "nightmare." Many NBC viewers thought Morrison's look was a mess or scary. While obviously The Grinch is supposed to look a little creepy, viewers said his strange theatrical appearance was not what they wanted. Others also made quips about the clothes they added to the costume, which made it even odder. Scroll through to see some of the reaction to Morrison's look for The Grinch Musical.
Matthew Morrison’s Grinch is gonna give me nightmares— Rachæl (@rachisthelinner) December 10, 2020
I thought that a Grinch couldn’t give me more nightmares than Jim Carrey and Matthew Morrison rolled around in green fur and said hold my beer #TheGrinch #TheGrinchWhoStoleChristmas #grinchnbc #grinchmusical— whatcha watching (@Whatchawatching) December 10, 2020
i believe i should receive hazard pay for watching matthew morrison do grinch cosplay for work— Megan Reynolds (@mega_hurt) December 10, 2020
Mr Schue's vest addiction seems to have gotten the best of him in 2020.#GrinchMusical https://t.co/wI6Ams7DxU— Anna McSwain (@anna_mcswain) December 10, 2020
Is it bad that I started hysterically laughing when Matthew Morrison came on the screen? My mother was horrified #GrinchMusical— Sarah (@SMof221B) December 10, 2020
So nice of them to let Mr.Shue keep his vests #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/TqMXociKPj— James The Nerd (@James_The_Nerd) December 10, 2020
mom come get me i’m scared #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/cXSOiYWpOY— Naomi Sessler (@NaomiSessler) December 10, 2020