'The Grinch Musical': Matthew Morrison's Costume Is Giving Viewers Nightmares

NBC aired Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! on Wednesday night, and it featured lead actor Matthew Morrison (Glee, American Horror Story) in full-on fursuit as the titular character. He was green head-to-toe, with green paint and other makeup work on his face to complete the creature's look. There was a ton of work put into crafting the look, and it was up to par with the Broadway version. However, some viewers were not so pleased.

The common phrase thrown around on social media was "nightmare." Many NBC viewers thought Morrison's look was a mess or scary. While obviously The Grinch is supposed to look a little creepy, viewers said his strange theatrical appearance was not what they wanted. Others also made quips about the clothes they added to the costume, which made it even odder. Scroll through to see some of the reaction to Morrison's look for The Grinch Musical.