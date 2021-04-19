'Glee' Alum Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Reveal Rainbow Pregnancy After Miscarriages

✖

Matthew Morrison is about to be a dad of two! The Glee alum is currently expecting his second child with his wife Renee Puente. The exciting announcement, made Thursday, comes after the couple previously revealed they had suffered a miscarriage. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Revel James Makai Morrison.

Morrison shared the exciting news to his Instagram Story with a video of himself and his wife dancing. According to PEOPLE, Puente wore an open cardigan, with her baby bump on full display, and the actor, who could be seen sweetly singing to his wife's stomach captioned the clip, "Baby loading..." Puente also shared the news to her own account, where she shared a photo of little Revel looking at her belly, Us Weekly reports. She captioned the image, shared to her Story, "The belly button."

Their exciting announcement comes after Puente in October 2019 revealed she had suffered a miscarriage six weeks into her second pregnancy. Puente opened up about the tragic loss in an Instagram video, telling her followers that she "just went through one of the most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing, just phenomenal experiences that a woman could ever endure." Puente explained that she and Morrison "have been so intentionally trying to get pregnant and calling our child" and on their "second cycle of calling this child in, we got pregnant. And it was among just such extraordinary intention and love."

"I miscarried. I found out at four weeks and began the cycle of miscarriage on my sixth week and that’s a whole conversation that I would love to have," she said, adding that she was "in bed for two days" during the harrowing experience. "Women, I want you to know that I feel you. And, God, you are goddesses. And we all deserve so much acknowledgment and love and support and encouragement. That's what I'm here to help us accomplish through sharing my story, my vulnerability, and just to say that I see you. I see you and I feel you, and we are Members Only. I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself, and to go through these experiences and to get pregnant and to be alive … to be alive is an accomplishment."

Morrison and Puente in an intimate Maui ceremony in October 2014. They announced in May 2017 that they were expecting their first child together, with Revel making his way into the world in October 2017. At the time, the actor shared news of his son's birth with a photo of himself giving his bundle of joy a fist bump.