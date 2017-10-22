‘Glee’ Star Matthew Morrison and Wife Welcome First Child

Glee alum and Broadway star Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Morrison shared a black and white image on Instagram of himself fist bumping son, Revel James Makai Morrison.

“To my newborn child,” he wrote. “Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always,” he wrote. “To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning…”

Puente also posted an image of Morrison holding their tiny toy.

“I’m in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama!” she wrote. “My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks..”

She went on to write that she already sees so much of Morrison in her son, adding, “I feel the calm I once felt inside of me. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm… I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman… Our Revel James!”

Morrison and Puente tied the knot in 2014. This past May, the first-time parents took to social media to share the news that they were expecting with the two blogging about the experience on their website, Sherpapa.com.

“I’ll admit, I always thought that I would be a father one day, but I never really put much thought past that,” he wrote. “I see a lot of expecting fathers (and fathers of infants) who don’t know their role. They are timid, scared, trying to stay out of the way. That doesn’t sound like much fun to me.”

He added that while he sometimes goes out on stage and might be nervous, it’s when he gets to the stage that all of that goes away.

“I’m locked into my performance, totally present and clear minded. That’s how I see myself as a Father; present, proactive, and the most inspired I have ever been.”