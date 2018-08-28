Matt Lauer and Annette Roque Attend Event Together Amid Divorce

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque made a rare appearance together this weekend as they continue to work on their multi-million dollar divorce settlement.

Lauer and Roque have reportedly spent most of their time apart since November, when the former news anchor was hit by an avalanche of sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations. Lauer was fired from The Today Show on NBC, and it was not long before reports surfaced that Roque was mortified by the ordeal, and looking to end their marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, the couple has kept it civil, smiling side by side at the Hampton Classic Horse Show on Sunday. A report by PEOPLE features photos of the couple, chatting amicably standing together through the massive event. Lauer wore a New York Yankees hat low on his forehead as well as a pair of thick sunglasses. He had on khakis and a navy blue polo shirt, while Roque wore a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses of her own. She looked casual in slacks and a floral print shirt.

See the photos here.

Lauer and Roque attended the Hampton Classic many times as a couple. The event is held in Bridgehampton, New York, near their home in the Hamptons, and Roque has been a passionate equestrian for many years. This year, they made no secret of their attendance, despite all of the recent controversy. They interacted with other guests both separately and together, and even took turns holding the leash for their dog.

The increased civility could have to do with their ongoing divorce settlement. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Lauer agreed to pay Roque $20 million in the split just last week. A source told the outlet that Lauer “wants to make sure Annette is taken care of.”

“Matt and Annette have had an incredibly difficult year,” the insider added. “They both wanted to settle their divorce amicably for their children’s sake but it hasn’t been easy.”

The incredibly wealthy family has multiple homes, sprawling properties for their horses and other assets to divide. In addition, they have three children — Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11. According to another report by Page Six, they have also agreed to share share custody of the youngsters. Lauer has spent the time since his firing working on his relationship with his kids, but still feels insecure after all of the accusations against him.

“Matt still maintains the relationships he had in the workplace were consensual,” a source shared. “He does feel like the poster boy of the #MeToo movement when he sees other high powered men hanging on to their jobs despite allegations.”