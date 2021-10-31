Mark Consuelos Keeps Tight Halloween Tradition Alive With Wife Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos kept a funny Halloween tradition alive with their costumes this year. Before Friday’s Halloween episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the former All My Children stars posed for a photo in their 1940s-inspired costumes. While men of that decade wore looser pants, Consuelos didn’t let that stop him from wearing super tight pants again.

“Mom and Dad just returned from the #1940s to remind you to tune in today for [Live Halloween] It’s Out Of This World,” Ripa wrote, adding firecracker and rocketship emojis. Many of Ripa’s followers quickly noted that the tightness of Consuelos’ pants wasn’t exactly period-accurate. “Not sure the 40’s pants fit quite like that, but who’s complaining?” one fan wrote. “It’s a Halloween tradition,” Ripa replied, notes PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ripa’s comment was a reference to a Halloween post share shared last year, including a gallery of pictures from past Halloweens. One picture showed Consuelos posing with friend Bruce Bozzi in CHiPS police costumes. Consulos’ pants were super tight, inspiring many fans to joke about his visible “package.” “Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that effect,” Consuelos joked. “Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” Ripa replied. “Pretty sure,” Consulos added.

Ripa joked about the situation a few days later when she unveiled their 2020 costumes. First, they dressed as a prince and princess, then dressed as zombie lovers. “A costumed how it started, how it’s going, and I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets. All trick, no treat,” Ripa captioned the post.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and are parents to sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 20. Before Michael appeared in an episode of Riverdale with his dad, he told Entertainment Tonight that his parents are his role models and spoke glowingly about their relationship. “One hundred percent they’re relationship goals, and it’s weird because I’ve been with them the longest,” Michael said. “Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that’s how I see it.” He also added that he tries to “conduct myself the way I think they would.”

Consuelos starred as Hiram Lodge, the father of Camila Mendes’ Veronica, on Riverdale. He made his final appearance as a series regular during the Season 5 finale, when Riverdale residents exiled him. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity,” Consuelos told Deadline earlier this month. “Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”