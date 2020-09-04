Mark Consuelos Grabs Kelly Ripa's Butt in 'Missin This Kissin' Throwback Photo

Kelly Ripa sent her Instagram followers into overdrive once again with another steamy photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos. In her throwback post shared Thursday, the happy couple walks a red carpet and poses for a sultry photo locking lips while Consuelos rests his hand on Ripa's behind. Ripa preserved the picture-perfect moment from 2005 for posterity, captioning it, "[throwback thursday] 2005 missn' this kissn' (and this dress)."

Her followers gushed over the moment, as did Consuelos himself. "Hand," he wrote between a couple of heart emojis, pointing out his hand placement in the photo. "It's just one unattractive picture after another with you guys isn't it? So unfortunate," joked Lucifer star Rachael E Harris.

"I love that you two are still together and going strong!!! I'm an old school fan of you two from back in the All My Children days!!" one fan wrote, referencing the soap opera where Ripa and Consuelos met in the '90s. "More posts the daughter will love," another joked, referring to their 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos' constant embarrassment over her parents' steamy social media activity.

The family has a knack for garnering attention on social media. In an interview as part of PEOPLE's inaugural family issue last month, Lola called out the affection that Ripa and Consuelos still exhibit. "That's disgusting," she said. "I black that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't know if I follow you on Instagram still! I'm kidding, I would never."

In fact, when Ripa showed off Consuelos' ripped abs while in bed — captioned "This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J" — Lola jumped right in and commented, "I'm reporting this." Her mom hilariously responded, "Lola ... shouldn't you be reading a book or something."

Elsewhere in the family interview, Lola said she admired her mom's willingness to fire back at negative commenters on social media. "Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters," she said. When Ripa chimed that she thinks her sass is why people follow her in the first place, Lola said she's less understanding. "I just don't even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you."