Mariah Carey's Daughter Joins Her On Stage During Holiday Concert for Duet

Mariah Carey isn't the queen of Christmas for nothing. The "All I Want For Christmas" icon is currently performing in a string of holiday concerts in Toronto and New York. One of her New York shows will be recorded for a CBS television special. Deadline reports the network will present Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The show will be filmed at Madison Square Garden. Carey will perform twice in New York City ahead of the special airing on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16. In her recent Toronto show, the singer's 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon took the stage alongside her for a special duet.

In their first-ever duet, the mother-daughter duo performed a special rendition of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show on Dec. 9. Monroe even harmonized as Carey did her special whistle note. The performance was held at the Scotiabank Arena. The both dressed in festive white gowns, and performed sitting down.

mariah carey just brought her daughter monroe out on stage for a duet 😭😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAZVR5ZWqC — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) December 10, 2022

It's not the first time Monroe has been on stage with her mother. With her twin brother Morrocoan, they appeared on stage with Carey to sing her hit "Always Be My Baby" during her #1 to Infinity Las Vegas residency in 2018.

Recently, they joined their mother on stage at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, closing out the show with Santa to perform her 1994 Christmas hit, the first-ever Christmas single to sell 10 million copies.

Ahead of the performance, Carey took to Instagram to share the news of her performance. "My childhood dream is coming to life! I'm going to be opening for the one and only Santa Claus at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!" she wrote on Nov. 18.