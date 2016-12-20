Margot Robbie Shows off Gorgeous New Wedding Ring

(Photo: Twitter / @DeniseAnnaa )

Tom Ackerley put a ring on it!

A day after Margot Robbie secretly wed her British boyfriend, the Suicide Squad actress shared a picture of her wedding bling on social media.

In the uncaptioned snap, the 26-year-old flips off the camera with her ring finger, on which a stunning pear-shaped diamond ring rests. In the background, Robbie kisses her long-time beau.

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Sneaky sneaky, although the pair have been dating for years, they managed to keep their wedding plans secret. However, this past summer they were pictured wearing matching gold bands, so maybe they weren’t that sneaky.

They tied the knot on Sunday, December 18 at a ceremony in Australia.

