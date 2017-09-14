Mandy Moore Is Engaged to Musician Taylor Goldsmith

After a veteran E! News reporter confirmed the news via social media on Tuesday night, fans are asking: Is Mandy Moore engaged?

Marc Malkin, an entertainment journalist, wrote on Facebook that a source confirmed that the This Is Us actress and her boyfriend of two years, Taylor Goldsmith, were engaged.

“Mandy Moore is engaged!” Malkin’s post read. “I can exclusively reveal that The This Is Us star’s musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith popped the question last night at their house.”

“He was petrified,” a source told Malkin. “Mandy said yes and is so happy.”

“I’m told the ring is ‘understated and ‘very Mandy,’ ” Malkin added.

Neither Moore nor the Dawes frontman have confirmed the news, but Malkin’s post insists the two officially made plans to tie the knot.

“So happy for Mandy,” Malkin wrote at the end of his post. “She’s one of the nicest and most genuine people in Hollywood. I’ve talked to her about Taylor and she is so in love. Such awesome news.”

If the news is true, this will be Moore’s second marriage. The Tangled soundtrack artist was married to musician Ryan Adams from 2009 until she filed for divorce in January 2015.

Earlier this summer, she told PEOPLE that she can’t wait for the renovation of her L.A. house to be finished so she and Goldsmith can have a retreat.

“I feel like the last year of my life has really been such a cleansing period and yeah, the house is totally symbolic of where I’m lucky enough to find myself at this point in my life, at 33,” she said. “I’m ready to start over, start from scratch. I’m so enthusiastic about embracing that. I can’t wait. It’s the best feeling.”

Last September, she admitted to PEOPLE that despite her unexpected divorce from Adams, she was extremely happy with Goldsmith.

“You couldn’t pay me to go back five or ten years ago,” she said in 2016. “Having gone through trials and tribulations has brought me to this place today. I feel so much lighter. And I’m growing into the best version of myself.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk/NBC