Major Update on Jamie Foxx’s Love Life

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp have split after more than a year and a half together, PEOPLE reports.

The Back in Action actor, 57, was first publicly connected with Huckstepp in August 2023, when the pair was seen dining at Nobu in Malibu, California, as part of a larger group. The two were most recently seen getting cozy during a romantic beach walk in Mexico on Oct. 30. Neither Foxx nor Huckstepp have confirmed the split publicly.

Huckstepp and Foxx began seeing one another in the aftermath of his April 2023 health scare, which he revealed was a stroke caused by a brain bleed during his December 2024 Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was …

Foxx said during the special that he “was having a bad headache” while filming Back in Action in Atlanta, and “Before I could get the aspirin [clicks his fingers] I went out.” Foxx said he “woke up” in the hospital on May 4, 2023, and had no memory of the previous 20 days, having nearly died before surgeons were able to operate.

“Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful,” Foxx said of his near-death experience. “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S—, am I going to the wrong place in this mother——? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’”

Foxx called his recovery “the worst year” of his life as he struggled to learn to walk again and use a wheelchair. “I lost everything, but the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor,” he said. He explained that the cause of the brain bleed “is a mystery” still, adding, “We still don’t know exactly what happened to me. All I can tell you is that I appreciate every prayer, because I needed every prayer.”

Foxx has since been able to return to life in Hollywood, with Back in Action being released on Jan. 17. The Netflix spy comedy reunites Foxx with his Any Given Sunday and Annie co-star Cameron Diaz, who was retired from acting for a decade before signing on with the streamer.