It’s a long holiday weekend in the U.S., and many are using the extra free time to watch movies on Netflix. However, there hasn’t been too much movement since our last chart update. The Despicable Me movies have been dethroned, with a brand new original Netflix movie topping the chart.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. The Unbearable Weight of Ma

Official Synopsis: “Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.”

4. Despicable Me

Official Synopsis: “Vying to be ‘World’s Greatest Villain,’ Gru and his crew of hilarious minions plot the crime of the century: steal the moon – but he meets his match when three little girls steal his heart.”

3. Despicable Me 2

Official Synopsis: “Gru, his adorable girls, and the Minions are back in this comedy blockbuster where this super-dad finds himself balancing fatherhood with his secret agent role in the Anti-Villain League.”

2. Ad Vitam

Official Synopsis: “When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.”

1. Back in Action

Official Synopsis: “Fifteen years after vanishing from the CIA to start a family, elite spies Matt and Emily jump back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”