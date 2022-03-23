‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Breaks off Engagement

Mimi Faust’s struggles in the love department have been long documented since she began appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Her on-again-off-again relationship with music producer Stevie J and subsequent love triangle with Joseline Hernandez was the subject of multiple seasons. After a final split from Stevie, Faust entered into a relationship with Nikko London, an aspiring musician, and claimed she’d found the one. But that fizzled out after a sex tape featuring the two made its rounds and Faust confirmed after much speculation that the tape was professionally shot. Fans jumped for joy when Faust began dating WNBA star Ty Young. But now, it appears that Faust is back at square one.

After a few years of dating, Faust and Young became engaged. But within months, they called off the engagement. Faust claimed they’d grown apart and she felt pressure by Young to get married. She alleged Young didn’t heed her suggestions and proposed anyway and later said the relationship ended because she simply wasn’t ready and carried lots of baggage from her previous relationship.

After some individual therapy and time apart on Faust’s end, they reconciled. The couple confirmed their engagement just before the New Year. But recently, Young was seen in public with another woman and the video went viral.Young was accused of cheating on Faust. In response, Young shared an update on Instagram to set the record straight.

“Clearly it was someone recording being sneaky to create mess, nobody looking at the camera or seen someone recording,” she said, as reported by Urban Belle Mag. “And if it was something, I’m single so it still wouldn’t be cheating,” she commented on a post.

In a separate post, Faust hinted at the split, writing: “It is imperative that when you say you are moving forward with your plans, life or goals…that those words are followed by action and led by passion. My friends, we all have grown in the last 2-3 years. New friends and old; they remain people that we learn from and share our life stories with.” She continued, “In saying this, I want to make sure that I wish Ty the best. Remember, we all grow and that’s ok. It’s also ok to grow apart. Just respect each other in the process.”

The reported breakup allegedly came right after the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together. Just days before the video of Young surfaced with another woman, Young posted Faust as her “Woman Crush Wednesday.”