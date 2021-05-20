Another 'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Faces Long-Term Prison Sentence

✖

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Atlanta Mo, born Maurice Fayne, is facing more than a few years behind bars for allegedly committing PPP loan fraud. At the moment, he's looking at maybe 151 months after agreeing to a plea deal, in which he pled guilty to 6 counts of federal bank fraud. Before the plea, he faced a possible maximum of 30 years.

Prosecutors claim that the rapper used his Paycheck Protection Program loan to finance a flashy lifestyle that included eight 2015 Kenworth T680 trucks. He was also accused of using the $2 million loan to buy $85,000 worth of jewelry and pay off personal debts like child support. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Fayne was ordered to forfeit those trucks along with almost $100k from several bank accounts. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop 14 other counts and recommend the lesser sentence.

Fayne has been in custody since December after violating the terms of his bond. Though, he hopes the judge will release him prior to his sentencing in September. The reality TV star's argument suggests that he's not a flight threat or a threat to his community. He's asking the judge to let him out to seek treatment from his physician for a shoulder injury that requires surgery. He claims the surgery was meant to happen last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Due to his history of asthma and his use of an inhaler, Fayne's legal team also says he's in a high-risk group to contract the virus while stuck in the slammer. In addition to the other reasons, the rapper says he's looking to help his 18-year-old daughter get ready for college as well as organizing his affairs before he goes away for the possible 12.5 years.

The news comes after another Love & Hip Hop star, Diamond "Baby Blue" Smith of Pretty Ricky, pleads guilty in another case of PPP loan fraud. Smith is expected to enter his guilty plea in court on June 9, but he says he's not majorly upset over the situation. "Thankful to be alive! All glory to God! Love my fans, family, and friends for sticking with a n— through everything! All them prayers definitely saved my life," he told HollywoodUnlocked. “Only thing ima really miss is time away from my kids. I just had a baby boy this year and Ima miss his little giggles for sure!”